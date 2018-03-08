Inkster mom facing charges after shooting son during heated argument

INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) - A mom is in police custody and her 17-year-old son is in the hospital after being shot once in the upper chest.

Michigan State Police First Lt. Mike Shaw says both are cooperating and both are saying they got into a heated argument this morning when the mother grabbed her registered handgun and used it as leverage with her son, telling him to just leave and go to school.

But police say, the son admits to being “mouthy”. He came back a second time to argue more when the mother pulled the trigger.

The 17-year-old has gone through surgery and, while still in critical condition, is expected to be okay.

Lt. Shaw says arguments among family members, loved ones known as domestic calls are the most emotional.

“A lot of officers who are killed in the line of duty are killed in domestic runs,” Shaw said.

The mother remains in custody and charges will be decided by the Wayne County Prosecutor.

Lt. Shaw says she's sorry she shot her son.