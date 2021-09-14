Inkster State Representative Jewell Jones jailed for bond violation

HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — He made history when he was elected, becoming the youngest state representative ever in Michigan. State Representative Jewell Jones became a symbol of youth, ambition, and the future for the City of Inkster.

While he is being paid to represent the people of Inkster, Jones will not be in Lansing this week. A judge sent him to jail.

It all started on April 6th in Fowlerville. Video shows the 26-year-old democrat arguing with law enforcement after being arrested for drunk driving. He was released on bond.

He was ordered to appear for a motion hearing in Judge Michael Hatty’s Courtroom Tuesday.

Prosecutors say he violated bond three times now. In June, he was accused of leaving military training without notifying the court. In July, he failed to pay a court invoice. Tuesday he pleaded guilty to drinking on September 3rd and tampering with his alcohol-sensing tether on Labor Day.

Attorneys then argued over whether his bond should be revoked. Prosecutors say he accidentally sent probation a picture of his sock under the tether.

“He believes that as a person who writes our laws that he is also above our laws,” said Christina Richards, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney.

“At the end of the day, he is still a state representative. He still has his job in the Michigan House, said Ali Hammoud, Defense Attorney.

“I am going to revoke bond at this time,” said Judge Michael Hatty, Livingston County Circuit Court.

Judge Hatty sent Jones to jail but also rescheduled his pretrial conference from October first to this Friday, September 17. This will give Jones the opportunity to ask for his release on Friday.

“He is a wonderful young man with a heart of gold. I have seen him do so many things for so many underprivileged people who without his assistance they would have never gotten help. I ask you to be lenient with this young man,” said Dr. Paul Turner Jr., Pastor, and Founder of Choice Behavioral Health Management.

The pastor, who came to court to support State Representative Jones, says he hopes this is an opportunity for a second chance. He says he has asked Representative Jones if he is open to addiction treatment.

“I have asked him and now that this situation has occurred, I will ask him again,” said Turner.