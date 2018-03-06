Inkster tenants call Taking Action team, say rodent infestation at an all time high

INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) - Shirley Williams has been living in Cherry Hill Club apartments for four months but no one would know it.

Clothes in her bedroom are in bags. Kitchen pots and pans are in bins. And there's no furniture couch in the living room.

"I didn't want the rodents to get in my furniture and make a nest," Williams said.

In fear, Williams said she pays extra to keep her real furniture in storage.

She said cooking is a challenge because she constantly has to sterilize the countertop, pots and pans.

Mice droppings can be found throughout the the apartment.

And the problem is shared by many at Cherry Hill Club, who have complained to us, but each tells 7 Action News that when they call to complain, nothing is done to rectify the issue.

7 Action News has received complaints about the building, stemming back to November of 2017, when tenants reached out to the news desk over the property having no heat amidst freezing temperatures.

7 Action News phone calls out to Beplace, the company that oversees the building, went unanswered, so the team took the concern to the city of Inkster.

In a statement, the city said, Beplace had been served “several violations and are scheduled for a district court hearing”

The owners are facing over a dozen violations, that they must face at 22nd District Court tomorrow, March 7th.

7 Action News will continue to follow this story, until there’s resolve.

