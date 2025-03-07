'It’s very scary.' Parents of teen with special needs say she was attacked at school by bullies

BROWNSTOWN TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) — A 15-year-old with special needs was attacked by other students Wednesday morning just outside the cafeteria at Woodhaven High School in Brownstown Township, according to the teen's parents. They say the beating led to a trip to the hospital.

“The girl was literally just pounding at her, and my daughter heard a pop in her arm, and next thing you know, my daughter’s calling me like this person literally jumped me, attacked me, assaulted me in school," the teen's mother, Dana Garcia, said.

Brownstown Township Police responded to the attack, and their report states that school security camera footage was reviewed by officers and that the 15-year-old could be seen getting pushed down as well as hit between 5 and 7 times in the head and face.

“When she went to the hospital, they saw no fractures, no breaks, but they put her in an arm sling, a wrist brace, and an elbow brace until she sees an orthopedic specialist because there might be nerve or muscle damage," the teen's father, Robert Garcia, said.

The superintendent for Woodhaven-Brownstown School district, Mark Greathead, tells us in a statement:

The Woodhaven-Brownstown School District takes student safety and well-being very seriously. We have addressed this matter in accordance with our established policies and procedures. As always, our priority is to ensure the safety and security of all students. no further comment will be provided.

The Garcias believe this happened because of ongoing bullying that has not been appropriately addressed by parents or the district.

“It’s been going on since back in January from the incident that happened on the bus," Dana Garcia said.

Extended interview: Dana Garcia details incident where she says daughter was assaulted

“It’s not fair, and it’s not just girls that are picking on girls, the group that’s doing it is mostly boys and girls," Robert Garcia said.

They say they are scared to send their daughter to school and are just waiting for another phone call like the one they got on Wednesday.

“It’s very scary. I do worry every single day. Is something going to happen? Do I have to come pick her up, or are we going to get that phone call, hey, something’s majorly wrong with your daughter? I'm very scared, and she’s scared to go to school," Dana Garcia said.

The Garcia Family is hoping the teens responsible for the attack are charged.

Police tell us that they have submitted their investigation to the prosecutor’s office.