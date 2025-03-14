Large boom shakes Downriver communities, but cause remains unclear

(WXYZ) — A loud boom that some say sounded like an explosion lit up social media Friday morning.

However, officials say they have not been able to determine a cause.

In social media posts, people reported hearing the boom in Riverview, Trenton, Taylor, Brownstown Township, and a number of other Downriver communities.

Officials in Taylor say they have no knowledge of the source of any explosion or boom. They also say they crosschecked with the fire department.

MDOT has also commented, saying the sound had nothing to do with their work on the I-75/Telegraph connector that is currently ongoing.'

7 News Detroit will continue to check with officials to see if a cause or location can be determined.