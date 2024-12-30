Lincoln Park family describes attempted abduction in broad daylight

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Lincoln Park are looking for a silver GMC Envoy after the family of a six-year-old said the people driving it tried kidnapping her Saturday.

The grandmother of the victim, Shannon Ross, said it happened in broad daylight, near their home on Ferris Avenue, not far from Fort Street.

The victim's brother, 9-year-old Gage, said he witnessed the incident.

"I was, like, 'oh no, somethings about to go real bad bad bad,'" Gage said. "I was right next to my grandma's car; my sister went to throw something away in the garbage can over there, and a SUV, a silver car, pulled up, and it stopped back, and they rolled their windows down and tried grabbing her."

Gage said there were two men in the vehicle, and both were wearing black ski masks and all black clothes.

"I told my sister to run, and I ran in the house with my sister, telling my grandma to call 911," Gage said.

Ross said it was hard to believe at first until she saw the Ring doorbell footage that lined up with what her grandchildren were telling her.

"We kept asking and asking, and their stories never changed. It's exactly the same every time," Ross said.

She said she is not aware of anything like this ever happening in her quiet neighborhood.

"Now you know when people stop in front of my house, I'm going to be out here, move, don't stop in front of my house," Ross said. "The world's not a safe place out here anymore."

Ross is asking neighbors and people who live in the area to check their security cameras.

"This vehicle went somewhere. It passed somebody's house. It takes a minute to check your video," Ross said.

If you have any information on this vehicle or anyone involved, you are urged to contact Lincoln Park police.