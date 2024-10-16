Lions fans recreate Ford Field in their front yard

WOODHAVEN, Mich. (WXYZ) — If you drive past the home of Brad and Tracie Smith in Woodhaven, you will have no doubt that it is the home of some Detroit Lions super fans.

The couple turned their front yard into Ford Field.

"He was mowing the lawn, and all of a sudden, he started screaming, babe, babe, I got this great idea," Tracie Smith said.

"I just happened to visualize it, if you will," Brad Smith said. "It took a little time and a little effort, but I think it turned out okay."

Smith says the execution may not have come as easy as the idea, though.

"We had to make all the templates, we didn't know how hard that was going to be because we had to draw everything out by hand," Smith said.

He recruited his neighbor Jared Blair, the unofficial mathematician behind the project.

"My brain hurts from the calculations we had to do. it's a one-tenth exact replica," Blair said.

We asked Smith why the measurements of the front yard field had to be exactly to scale.

"That's just the way me and my neighbor are. plus my wife told me, you have to make it look good," Smith said.

"My only advice was if you're going to do it, it better look great and it does," Tracie Smith said.

About $100 of materials and almost 24 hours of labor later, both Smith and Blair say it was worth it.

"Absolutely," Blair said.

We asked Smith what happens when the grass needs to be cut. He said he had not gotten there yet.

"I may just do it again and keep it going the rest of the season before it snows," Smith said.