Metro Detroit father deported to Mexico after 30 years living in the US

METRO AIRPORT (WXYZ) - A family has been torn apart after a man living in Michigan for nearly 30 years was deported.

It's a story trending all over social media and making national headlines.

The Garcia family says it's a sign the immigration system needs to be fixed.

Jorge Garcia has been living in the United States since he was ten-years-old.

He arrived one year before he could qualify under DACA. He's now 39-years-old, with a wife and two children who are US citizens.

His family has been working for more than a decade to help him gain citizenship.

Video from Monday morning shows ICE agents making sure Garcia boarded a plane to Mexico - his family gathered around him with tears and hugs and supporters holding signs saying "stop separating families."

Garcia's wife Cindy says for the last 13 years Jorge has been checking in with ICE and working on finding a path to citizenship.

But this last time, immigration told the Garcia family he had to leave on January 15th.

His wife says Jorge has no criminal record, not even a traffic ticket.

She said it didn't feel real until the ice agents stepped up to take to take him.

"When the ICE agents arrived, they were standing off to the side and they did not present themselves at first, someone went up to them and said are you here for Jorge, that's when the tears just started flowing, because we knew that was going to be it, it wasn't much that we could do," she says.

Jorge is now in Mexico City. Cindy says she is working to get him back to the United States, but it could be 18 months before he even gets a hearing.

Our newsroom contacted the local immigration office who said they could not comment on the issue.