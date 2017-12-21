Metro Detroit police officer recognized for saving choking baby

TRENTON, Mich. (WXYZ) - A Trenton police officer was recognized after he saved a newborn baby from choking to death.

It happened at an apartment complex August 9th.

Candis Wilcox says her son Frederick who was only a week old after just finished a bottle of milk when he started throwing up.

She tried turning him to the side and on his tummy to get the milk out but she says her son turned blue.

Wilcox called 911 and says Officer Jeffrey Neese arrived to her house and took her baby outside.

“He took the baby ran downstairs took him outside put him on his knee did two thrusts to the back and got him breathing a little,” she says.

Neese received the life saving award from the city.

The department says he’s a good cop in 2016 he received the officer of the year award.

Frederick is now four months old and is doing great.

"The officer saved his life that day, that's all that I'm very thankful for,” Wilcox says.