Metro Detroit woman says salesman took money for engine fix, left her car stripped

REDFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) - Therese Williams said she's exhausted of both money and time.

The Redford resident said she brought her 2007 Nissan Xterra to an auto dealer where an independent salesman named Steve Newton agreed to commission a fix of her car’s engine, asking for $1200 to complete the job.

But alarm set in when, fast forward more than three months, instead of getting a fix, she said she got something she could have never imagined: a letter from the Secretary of State saying they had her car.

Williams said she would learn her car had been impounded from some unknown location to a tow yard.

The car, she said, sat there for several days, racking up a $600 fine.

Newton did reimburse her for that cost. But after taking the car directly to a mechanic, she said she learned the damage was in fact much more severe. The mechanic told her that every single part that could be taken from the car had been stripped.

A fix on the engine and replacement of the parts cost her additional $3000, she said.

7 Action News got on the case, and although he couldn't be found in person, in a statement, he said: "the truck needed much more work than we anticipated. Could not fix it for the amount so refunded her $900."

Williams argued that wasn't true, that rather he owed her several hundred dollars more. And she said the next step was legal action.

