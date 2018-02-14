Mother facing child neglect charges after 4-year-old takes marijuana to school

CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ) - A Westland mother is facing child neglect charges after her 4-year-old brought a canister filled with marijuana to a school in Canton.

The mother told police it was a mistake and she forgot she put the canister in the child’s backpack.

According to police, the mother said she was planning on staying at a hotel for a few nights and used her daughter’s backpack for her belongings, forgetting she packed the canister of weed in the backpack.

A social worker at Walker-Winter Elementary School found the canister of marijuana in early February.

A 35-year-old Westland mother put her medical marijuana and bathing suit in her child’s backpack and forgot it was in there.

The social worker alerted the school’s principal who contacted Canton police.

“The mother of the child willingly came to the station was interviewed and a citation was issued,” says Sgt. Dan Traylor of the Canton Police Department.

Police are reminding parents to be mindful around their children.

“Anytime we send our children to school, it’s a good idea to go through their belongings. It a very good idea to check their belongings,” says Traylor.

Police say this is a reminder for all of us to sometimes slow down in life and think about safety.