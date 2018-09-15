Motorcycle ride on Saturday will honor Michigan State Trooper Chad Wolf

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) - Michigan State Police are working to keep the memory of a motorcycle unit trooper who died on duty alive. Trooper Chad Wolf, a father of four, died after a crash in August 2015.

This Saturday you are being asked to hit the road for a motorcycle ride in his honor.

“It will be a fully escorted ride. A nice scenic ride, a little over 16 miles,” said Sgt. Stephen Borchello, Michigan State Police.

The ride will start at Biker Bob’s Harley Davidson in Taylor. Registration starts at nine. The ride rolls out at 11:30. After it is over there will be live music and lunch provided.

The cost is a $25 donation for a rider, $35 for a rider with a passenger.

The day Trooper Chad Wolf died is one those who knew him will never forget. Fellow Officers found his motorcycle laying on the shoulder at Dixie Highway and I-75. Dispatchers radioed for him. Troopers waited to hear his voice.

They later learned a driver pulling a trailer hit him while changing lanes - then dragged him about 4 miles on I-75. Chad was still alive when the driver realized what happened, but died from his injuries at the hospital.

All money raised will go to the Thin Blue Line of Michigan - which supports fallen and injured law enforcement— and their families.

You can RSVP for the event on Facebook here.