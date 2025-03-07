Parents unnerved after man arrested following threats to Dearborn Heights school

“Honestly, when I saw the email, I was expecting it to be like a middle schooler,” says Alishia Boyle.

She and her husband, David, were stunned to learn the threats against their daughter’s school were far more serious than they initially thought.

Twenty-five-year-old Andrew Bays is accused of threatening to use a firearm to commit an act of violence against the Howe School in Dearborn Heights. He’s now facing a pair of felonies—each carrying a max penalty of a decade in prison.

“As a trained investigator or just somebody being reasonable, the things being said were highly inappropriate and clearly dangerous to even hear that kind of act being contemplated,” said Paul Vanderplow, Dearborn Heights Police Department Director of Support Services.

Police say a partner law enforcement agency tipped them off Monday night to Bays’ alleged threats. Investigators secured a warrant the next morning and had Bays in handcuffs within hours.

“I can’t get into specifics, but we did take weaponry out of there, some other indicia that leaves us to believe that some forethought was put into this,” Vanderplow said.

“I’ve been here 15 years, and this is the first time I’m ever hearing about this type of thing in this area,” Louis Thornton said.

Thornton lives across the street from Bays on the 5000 block of Pardee in Dearborn Heights. There’s another elementary school a stone’s throw away from their homes.

“To have someone with that type of mentality around all of these little kids, it’s scary. It is,” Thornton said.

“Our daughter is in kindergarten. It’s just kinda sad that that’s the way the world is. That’s the kinda thing you gotta worry about,” David Boyle, a Howe School parent, said.

Right now, it’s unclear why the Howe school was allegedly targeted. The school director reassured parents in a letter Thursday, saying: