Planet Fitness Detroit-area locations hosting school supply drive

(WXYZ) — More than 50 Planet Fitness Detroit-area locations are holding a school supply drive with all donations benefiting children in grades K-12 at Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan (“BGCSM”). The drive is underway at every Planet Fitness location in the area. To find a location near you, visit planetfitness.com.

Items being collected range from writing utensils and notebooks to art supplies, backpacks and more. There is no minimum donation and Planet Fitness members and nonmembers are invited to contribute. All items will be distributed by BGCSM staff to local children in need. According to the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics’ annual survey some parents estimate they'll spend an average of $874.68 on back-to-school this season. Coupled with increased costs for gas and food, school supply costs can be challenging for some families.

Those wishing to donate can show up to any of the 50+ Metro Detroit Planet Fitness locations and drop off supplies on the designated donation table inside the club. Donations will be accepted until close of business on August 9.