Police and family ask for help finding missing 60-year-old woman with dementia

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police have issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a missing 60-year-old woman with dementia.

Janet Michels was last seen in the area of Colonial Court and Mack Avenue in Grosse Pointe Farms at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

She is 5'6" and weighs about 115 pounds. She has red/blond hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a light color top, red shorts, and pink and grey tennis shoes. She is not known to be in a vehicle as she left on foot.

Anyone with information about her current whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the investigating law enforcement agency at (313)-885-2100 and ask for the shift supervisor.