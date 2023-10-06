Watch Now
NewsRegionWayne County

Actions

Police investigating deadly shooting of teen in Grosse Pointe Woods

Police are investigating the shooting of a teenager in Grosse Pointe Woods. The scene is at a home on Brys Drive - off of Mack Avenue.
Posted at 5:44 AM, Oct 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-06 06:41:51-04

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a teenager in Grosse Pointe Woods.

The scene is at a home in the 1800 block of Brys Drive - off of Mack Avenue.

Officers say they were called to the scene shortly before 12:45 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

First responders determined the victim was an "adult aged" male. He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police say one person has been arrested in the case. They also say they are not looking for anyone else connected to the incident.

The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Scripps Howard Awards!