Police looking to identify suspect in I-94 road rage shooting in Harper Woods

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (WXYZ) - Michigan State Police are looking to identify a suspect in a road rage shooting that occurred on Dec. 20.

The incident took place on I-94 and Allard in Harper Woods.

Investigators say the victim was traveling in the left lane of EB I-94 when he came across a red full-size pickup truck, believed to be a Chevrolet, with Kentucky license plates traveling in the same lane.

The victim flashed his lights to get the pickup to move over. The driver of the pickup stayed in the lane and the victim passed the vehicle.

The pickup pulled alongside the victim's vehicle and the driver produced a handgun and fired a shot. The suspect fled the freeway at the 8 Mile exit.

No one was injured in the incident and there was no damage to the victim's vehicle.

Anyone with information are asked to contact MSP at 248-584-5740.