Police say 9 injured in Tuesday fire at Meadows of Southgate senior apartment complex

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — According to Southgate police, at least 9 people were injured in the fire that destroyed The Meadows of Southgate senior apartment complex on Tuesday.

In a press release, officials say six patients were taken to Wyandotte Hospital, three of whom were hospitalized as of last night in stable condition. Three others were discharged Tuesday.

A Southgate police officer was treated and released at Trenton Southshore Hospital, as was a Wyandotte police officer who has been transferred to Detroit Receiving Hospital, where she is in stable condition.

An Allen Park firefighter was treated and released at Heritage Hospital.

Several other first responders were treated at the scene by paramedics.

Officials say they are conducting a secondary search of the apartment complex to ensure all residents are accounted for. However, their efforts are being hampered by the collapse of the roof.

The Red Cross is working with Southgate police to locate short-term housing and other essential needs for those impacted by the fire.

Residents displaced by the fire can contact the Red Cross directly at 1-800-733-2767. Police are also currently accepting donations at the senior center located at 14700 Reaume Parkway, Southgate Monday through Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Please limit donations to clothing, toiletries, and personal hygiene items.

For further information please call 734-258-3066.