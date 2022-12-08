Police searching for man who escaped from Wayne County Jail Wednesday evening

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police are searching for a man who escaped from the Wayne County Jail Wednesday evening.

Officials have not released a name or description of the man at this time. We are told that he was not yet registered at the jail at the time of the escape. He was in custody for domestic violence.

Sheriff's officials say they are unsure at this time how he got out.

Police say the domestic violence victim is cooperating with officers to try and find the man. There are also multiple police units at the victim's home.

A large search is underway and more details are expected to be released in the next few hours.