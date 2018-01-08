Push to get Dearborn Library Commission to change position on teens studying

DEARBORN (WXYZ) - A teenager is hoping the Dearborn Library Commission will change a relatively new policy that says, from January 16 to January 26, anyone under the age of 18 cannot visit the library without an adult.

It covers the two week period when a lot of high school students will be preparing for finals. But it's also the time when some teenagers take opportunity to behave badly, says Maryanne Bartles, Director of Dearborn Public Libraries.

Bartles told 7 Action News they didn't want to prohibit unattended children during this period, but things had gotten so bad that library workers were being "abused and disrespected."

Parents and teachers had been invited to help monitor the teenagers, but we're told no one ever stepped up to help.

The Dearborn Library Commission is expected to hear from both sides when they meet on Friday at 4:00 pm.

The following is Mariam Amin's petition on Change.org: