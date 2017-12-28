Randazzo Heating and Cooling repairs Downriver family's broken furnace

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) - A family in Taylor that has been living without a furnace for over a year received a free one Thursday thanks to a local company.

Randazzo Heating and Cooling stepped-in and paid for a new furnace and installation for the Woodliff family in Taylor.

Wednesday the family showed what it was like to live without a working furnace.

Leslie Woodliff says they’ve had to use four space heaters and place towels under the doors just to keep the house above 60.

They were excited to get a call from the heating company.

“He said they really wanted to help us out because they heard our story and no one should be cold this winter,” Leslie says.

The repairs were worth $4,000 and the family says they were not able to afford that with a one-income household.

“They're absolutely awesome, they’re angels for doing this,” she says.

If you know someone in need of repairs or help with their electricity bill here are some programs to look into.

http://www.michigan.gov/mdhhs/0,5885,7-339-71547_5531-15411--,00.html

https://thawfund.org/programs/