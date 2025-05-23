Redford Police: Detroit rapper Skilla Baby shot in targeted attack

REDFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Redford Township police say Detroit rapper Skilla Baby was shot in an apparent targeted attack on 8 Mile Thursday night.

The rapper, whose name is Trevon Gardner, was shot three times before crashing his vehicle into a building in the area of 8 Mile and Centralia. The wounds are described as non-fatal.

Police say the 26-year-old had been taken from the scene to the hospital by a witness. The vehicle was unoccupied when officers arrived on the scene. Officials say preliminary evidence shows Gardner was alone in the vehicle when an unknown suspect fired more than 20 rounds from a dark colored SUV before driving from the area.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ed French at efrench@redfordpd.org or 313-387-2579. You can also anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.