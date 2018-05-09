Restaurant Report Card checks out three spots in the Grosse Pointes

Partly Cloudy
HI: 72°
LO: 61°
Tasty Greek salads, Michigan brews and mold…YIKES! This week’s Restaurant Report Card took our Andrea Isom on a tour of all three at a jazz lounge, a friendly neighbor pub and a new spot on the block - all in the Grosse Pointes. It’s that time: Should you chow down or put that fork down?
GROSSE POINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) - Tasty Greek salads, Michigan brews and mold…YIKES!
This week’s Restaurant Report Card took our Andrea Isom on a tour of all three at a jazz lounge, a friendly neighbor pub and a new spot on the block - all in the Grosse Pointes.
It’s that time: Should you chow down or put that fork down?
Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd
Telly's Place by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd
Howlers and Growlers by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.