Restaurant Report Card checks out three spots in the Grosse Pointes

Andrea Isom
6:20 PM, May 9, 2018
6:21 PM, May 9, 2018

Tasty Greek salads, Michigan brews and mold…YIKES! This week’s Restaurant Report Card took our Andrea Isom on a tour of all three at a jazz lounge, a friendly neighbor pub and a new spot on the block - all in the Grosse Pointes. It’s that time: Should you chow down or put that fork down?

Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

Telly's Place by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

Howlers and Growlers by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

