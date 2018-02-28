Retired US Army Sergeant from Detroit receives mortgage-free home

REDFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) - Detroit native and retired US Army Sgt. Tyrone Segrest now has a new place to call home.

Wednesday morning, he received a mortgage-free house in Redford as a gift for his service to our country. It was donated by Military Warriors Support Foundation, in partnership with Bank of America.

Sgt. Segrest joined the Michigan Army National Guard in 1997. He's had 4 combat deployments to Iraq and a peacekeeping mission to Bosnia.

He's been back for almost 2 years, but it hasn't been easy.

"It's been a struggle," he says.

However, with the gift of this home, he's feeling much better about his future.

"I'm grateful, beyond grateful," he says.

Katie Slattery is with Military Warriors Support Foundation.

She says, "For the next 3 years, he will receive some financial mentoring each month and at the end of 3 years we will deed this house over to him free and clear. Our mission is to ease the transition from military life to civilian life. We want them to be as successful as they come back home."