RIVER ROUGE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The River Rouge Public Safety Department is asking for the public's help to find the parents or guardians of a boy who was found in that city earlier today.

Officers are only saying the 8-year-old was found in the city earlier today.

Anyone with information about the identity of the child is asked to call the River Rouge Public Safety Department at (313)842-8700 ext 1.