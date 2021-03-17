Sharing a Dearborn Heights man's story of success for National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month

(WXYZ) — March is National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month and, as Michigan reopens, businesses are always looking for good employees.

That’s why it’s so important for us to remind people that individuals with disabilities can do just about anything they want to and can be exactly what an employer is looking for.

Our Andrea Isom introduces us to a gentleman who is an incredible example.

Meet Hassan Hamzi of Dearborn Heights and learn more about STEP, a Wayne Couny based non-profit organization, stepcentral.org and one of its partners feastdetroit.com.

