Southeast Michigan braces for brutal heat wave as HVAC technicians race to repair air conditioning units

(WXYZ) — HVAC companies across southeast Michigan are working overtime to install, repair, and replace air conditioning units as a brutal heat wave approaches the region. From Detroit's east side to Northville, technicians are working to keep residents cool.

Watch Randy Wimbley's video report:

HVAC technicians race to repair air conditioning units as the heat moves in

"Very miserable, especially at night. The humidity is what's going to be bad: you're going to be sweating, and it's hot, and it's not really good for elderly people," said David Lee from JLH Heating.

I caught up with Lee working in Detroit and Jeff Locklear from AFM Heating and Cooling as he worked on an emergency repair at Nancy Henzi's home.

"Nancy's got a bad condenser fan motor," Locklear said.

The motor was damaged after a lightning strike at Henzi's neighbor's house during Thursday's storm.

"We were just watching TV and heard this loud crack," Henzi said. "Fast forward, and we find out their air conditioning unit was fried, and we believe as a result ours was also."

For Henzi, it's now a race against the clock and the heat.

"It can get bad. I mean it's 75 right now inside, and it doesn't seem warm, but when the air is still and it's not moving, and you know the temperature is just going to climb, it's concerning, especially when you've got pets and kids and stuff," Henzi said.

Ask Dr. Nandi: Tips for navigating the heat

Both Lee and Locklear recommend routine DIY maintenance to keep air conditioning units in good working order this summer.

"One of the most important things is to keep the condenser clean," Locklear said.

"Be sure to clean inside of this guard here. You just take your water hose and spray just like this and when you spray it off, it keeps it clean because air gets sucked into the sides and it's discharged off the top,” Lee said.

It's also important to change out your furnace air filter every month or at least every two months. Lee also suggested having an HVAC technician come out to inspect and clean your air conditioning unit at a nominal cost.

"It’s like usually $80 - $100 for someone to come out, check it, check the refrigerant, clean the unit for you, and it will buy you some time so you won’t burn your compressor out," he says.

FULL INTERVIEW: David Lee, owner of JLH Heating and Air Conditioning, talks about air conditioning in the extreme heat

A new air conditioning unit plus installation can cost anywhere from $5,000 to $12,000. That expense, plus updated refrigerant requirements for new AC units, led Locklear to advise: "So if you have an older unit, try to keep it as long as you can."

FULL INTERVIEW: Jeff Locklear, owner of AFM Heating and Cooling, talks about air conditioning in the extreme heat