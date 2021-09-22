Student with gun taken into custody at Taylor high school

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Taylor Police have taken a high school student into custody after the student allegedly threatened to shoot a security officer.

At 9 am Taylor Police Department received a call about a student threatening to shoot and blow up a school.

Upon arrival, officers were directed to a parked Equinox where they found the 15-year-old Inkster resident.

During the search, a loaded pistol was found inside the student's fanny pack, which he was wearing around his waist.

The serial number of the weapon was filed off.

Investigators revealed the student had initially threatened to shoot a school security officer who had found the student roaming in the hallway.

No one was injured.

The student is in custody and will be sent over to the Wayne County juvenile detention center.