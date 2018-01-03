Taylor municipal buildings flooded after pipes burst in freezing weather

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) - In just five hours, three official Taylor city buildings were bursting with water.

On Thursday, December 28th, pipes froze over in three facilities, causing them to break and leak massive amounts of water.

Those facilities are Taylor City Hall, the Activity Building and Lakes of Taylor Golf Course.

Newly released images and video shows cascading water overtaking both city hall and the golf course, creating a flood.

Happening after hours, Taylor Mayor Rick Sollars says he's relieved no one was in the buildings when the damage happened.

City Hall and the Activity Center are now back up and running. The golf course, which sustained the majority of the damage is expected to be out of commission for two months.

Sollars says costs to fix all the damage are likely going to be north of 100K, though the majority will be covered by insurance.