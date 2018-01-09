Taylor residents suspicious of men claiming to be DTE workers

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) - Neighbors living in Robbinwood Villas in Taylor say they were suspicious of two men knocking on doors after dark Monday.

Samantha Coiner and several others say the men claimed to be from DTE.

Kelly Kaye says they told her husband they were contractors for DTE.

But Eric Younan, a spokesperson for DTE, tells 7 Action News that the men were not DTE employees nor were they contractors working on their behalf.

"Honestly, it appeared that they were casing my home," said one neighbor.

After the men left the area, Taylor Police say they did respond to the burglary of home in the Robbinwood Villas where two televisions and a Blu-ray player were stolen.

A detective says he was only informed by one neighbor that the men were in the area claiming to be contractors interested in looking at residents' DTE bills in an effort to lower their bills.

But several neighbors tell 7 Action News that the men claimed they were actually from DTE. Again, DTE says the men were not affiliated with them in any way.

The following information is from DTE's Eric Younan.

DTE Energy urges its customers to protect themselves and their businesses by following these tips:

Know the Red Flags

Customers should verify all information before making payments over the phone, and should learn to recognize the red flags:

· DTE Energy DOES NOT call customers for payment if the account is in good standing. If a customer is behind on payments, DTE Energy will mail a warning notice providing the steps to restore the account to good standing and continue service. When calling customers: DTE Energy DOES NOT ask customers to provide their account numbers. Customers will be asked to validate account information such as the billing zip code, or last four digits of the Social Security number prior to hearing account details to protect our customers’ private information.

· Bullying: Alarm bells should ring when someone calls and says a crew is on the way to shut off service unless there’s an immediate payment. The more aggressive the caller, the more skeptical customers should be.

· Demanding a specific form of payment: DTE Energy DOES NOT demand a specific form of payment. In fact, it provides a variety of payment options, including credit cards, debit cards, bank/ACH transfers and more. If a caller insists on payment via a prepaid debit card — especially a specific brand of prepaid card — it is a scam.

On the Phone

· Do not trust your caller ID. Scammers are using caller ID spoofing to make the call appear to originate from DTE Energy. If you suspect the call may be fraudulent, hang up and call us toll-free at 800.477.4747. Ask to be connected to a customer service representative who can confirm the status of your account and make appropriate arrangements for payment, if needed. Similar scams also spoof caller ID and claim to be the IRS and other credible sources.

· Ask for identification. Pull out your most recent DTE Energy bill and ask the caller to tell you the account number and the amount due.

· If you have received a call of this nature and believe you are the victim of fraud, contact your local police immediately.

At the Door

Ask for identification. All DTE Electric and DTE Gas employees and contractors carry photo identification badges, and are required to display their badge if asked. If you are unsure about an employee's identification, or want to verify the nature of the work to be done at your home, call us at 800.477.4747.

Do not allow people into your home who:

· Claim to offer a DTE Electric or DTE Gas refund. Our employees never deliver cash refunds or rebates to customers' homes.

· Claim to sell DTE Electric or DTE Gas products or services. DTE employees do not engage in door-to-door sales for gas and electric services. DTE Gas occasionally sells Home Protection Plan services door-to-door but only by employees who carry photo ID.

· Attempt to collect a bill payment. DTE does not collect or accept utility bill payments at customers' homes or businesses.

DTE encourages customers to call the police if you believe the person at your door is a con artist posing as a utility worker.

On the Web

· The web is increasingly being used to commit fraud and identity theft. Scammers use e-mail, text messaging and social media sites, such as Facebook and Twitter.

· Never give out personal information, including Social Security, bank account or credit card numbers over the Internet to someone you do not know.

· If you suspect you have been fraudulently contacted, call us at 800.477.4747 to speak with a customer service representative who can confirm the status of your account and make appropriate arrangements for payment, if needed.

For customers in situations where their identity may be compromised, we advise all customers to call their local police and take advantage of free credit reporting and to watch for new accounts opened in their name and to report any unusual activity to us immediately.