The egg-packed Paczki may cost a little more this Fat Tuesday

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — We are less than a week away from Fat Tuesday, which is not only the day before the Lenten season begins, but it is also a big day for the deep fried Polish delicacy better known as Paczki.

The egg-packed pastry may cost a little more this year, though, as egg prices continue to skyrocket.

7 News Detroit checked in with the family bakery 'New Palace' in Hamtramck, a spot known for its Paczki, to see if egg prices are impacting their prices.

Long-time employee Suzy Ognanovich said they are getting ready to serve hundreds of customers starting at 3 a.m. Tuesday.

“We have customers that have been coming for years, they bring their kids, their grand kids, their great grand kids," Ognanovich said.

Customers like Michelle Odrobina, who has been coming to New Palace with her sister for decades.

“They make a mean custard Paczeck which is our favorite flavor," Odrobina said.

She said she has noticed a small change in prices there recently.

“But I'd rather boost our local economy by patronizing our local business here," Odrobina said.

Ognanovich said that is because of the high cost of eggs, which nearly all of their treats use.

According to the USDA egg prices rose 56% in 2024 and are expected to rise more in 2025.

“Certain items we do have to increase slightly in price but we try to keep it down as much as we can so that we’re not overwhelming customers also," Ognanovich said.

Web extra: Suzy Ognanovich, family member at New Palace, talks about rising egg prices

She said the price for one dozen paczki last year was $31.95, this year one dozen is $32.95. The specialty flavors are also up one dollar, $42.95 a dozen from $41.95.

“Obviously profit margins might be less but it’s something that we’re willing to do as business owners just to keep our customers, keep our clientele," Ognanovich said.

She and the rest of the employees at New Palace are just hoping to keep the Paczki tradition in Metro Detroit, alive.

“We want everybody to be able to come, purchase Paczki, enjoy them, enjoy the tradition with their family like they’ve done year after year," Ognanovich said.