Two men charged in Harper Woods home invasion, dog shooting

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (WXYZ) - Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Michael Jason Gadie and Timothy Wade Horton of Detroit in connection with a home invasion, where they allegedly non-fatally shot a dog.

It is alleged that on Jan. 2, Gadie, 42, and Horton, 48, forced entry into a home in the 19700 block of Country Club in Harper Woods.

The homeowner, 26, and a 25-year-old St. Clair Shores man were inside the house where they were allegedly confronted at gunpoint by Gadie.

It is also alleged that Horton came into the house and was standing next to Gadie, when Gadie pointed a gun at the homeowner, demanding that he tell him where marijuana was located in the house.

When the homeowner's dog heard the commotion, it jumped on Gadie and Horton, and Gadie reportedly shot the dog.

The homeowner was able to escape from the house. The defendants reportedly forced the St. Clair Shores man to lead them to money and a garbage bag of marijuana in the basement.

After securing the items, the defendants entered a vehicle and left the location. Investigation by Harper Woods Police led to the arrest of Gadie and Horton. The dog survived the shooting.

Gadie has been charged with the following:

Armed Robbery

Home Invasion - First Degree

Felon in Possession

Animals - Killing/Torturing

Delivery/Manufacture of Marijuana/Synthetic Equivalents

Felony Firearm - 5 counts

Police Officer - Assaulting/Resisting/Obstructing

Animals - Abandoning/Cruelty to One Animal

Horton has been charged with the following: