United for Lebanon holding rally at Henry Ford Centennial Library

Mohammed Zaatari/AP
People gather at the site of an Israeli airstrike that hit a hangar in the southern town of Jiyeh, Lebanon, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)
DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — United for Lebanon is holding a rally at the Henry Ford Centennial Library Wednesday evening beginning at 6:00 p.m.

The library is located at 16301 Michigan Avenue in Dearborn. Attendees are asked to bring only Lebanese flags.

The rally comes are tensions in the Middle East escalate amid attacks between Israel and Hezbollah. This is the latest information from the region, according to the Associated Press:

Hezbollah has launched dozens of rockets into Israel, including the group’s farthest strike yet. Israel said it intercepted the projectile, and there were no reports of casualties or damage.

Israel said it struck the site the missile was launched from in southern Lebanon.

On Tuesday, Israel killed a top Hezbollah commander as part of a two-day bombing campaign that left more than 560 people dead and prompted thousands in southern Lebanon to seek refuge from the widening conflict.

Britain is sending 700 troops due to arrive Wednesday at the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus in preparation for the possible evacuation of its citizens from Lebanon.

