Victims of terrifying road rage shooting in Allen Park speak out

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) - Two victims of a violent attack are speaking out about the terrifying moments.

A mother and her sons are telling 7 Action News about the night that almost ended in murder. The two brothers say they are blessed to be alive.

They truly understand that was bad could have ended much worse.

The two teenagers came face-to-face with a gun in a situation they never saw coming. The 16 and 18-year-olds were traveling in Melvindale, the eldest was behind the wheel, returning home from celebrating a family wedding when it only took seconds for those happy moments to turn into horror.

"I pulled my window down to see what he wanted, he started screaming, 'what up what do you mean what's up, keep it moving. I drove up like a little bit and he started shooting at the car," is how one of them describes it.

The brothers say there were at least four people in the car that opened fired on them with a semi-automatic handgun. The younger brother was struck in the back.

"I just felt something go through me. I reached back and my back was wet, and I looked at my hand and it was all bloody, I said I just got shot," he says.

Watch in the video player above as the family talks about a day none of them will ever forget.