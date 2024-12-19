VIDEO: Riverview first responders rescue man who fell through the ice

RIVERVIEW, Mich. (WXYZ) — Riverview Police have released video of them rescuing a man from the Reflection Pond at Young Patriots.

The incident happened on December 8. Police say a man in his 50s went out on the thin ice in hockey gear and fell through.

First responders from the nearby fire station and city hall responded to the scene, and the rescue was caught on both body and dash cam. They were able to pull the man out after about 10 minutes.

The rescue included two sergeants going out onto the ice themselves.

The man was taken to Corewell Health's Trenton Hospital.