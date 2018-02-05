Wayne County Judge Richard Skutt dies after collapsing at the courthouse

Cloudy
A Wayne County judge has passed away after suffering cardiac arrest while at work. Judge Richard Skutt collapsed while inviting another judge to have lunch. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 7 Action News has been told that Skuttt was set to retire this year and was planning on moving to Florida.
