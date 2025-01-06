Wayne County Prosecutors deny warrant request for Nicki Minaj, request further investigation by DPD

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has sent a warrant request for Nicki Minaj back to the Detroit Police Department for further investigation.

According to a press release, the request was presented to prosecutors in connection with an alleged assault by the rapper on her former employee while she was in town for her concert tour. Officials say Minaj allegedly assaulted 40-year-old Brandon Garret of Sun Valley, California, at around 2:30 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena on April 21, 2024.

The press release stated the warrant request was "denied for insufficient evidence to prove that a crime has been committed."