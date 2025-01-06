Watch Now
NewsRegionWayne County

Actions

Wayne County Prosecutors deny warrant request for Nicki Minaj, request further investigation by DPD

Nicki Minaj
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
FILE - Nicki Minaj accepts the video vanguard award at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. Drake is the leading nominee for next month’s BET Awards, followed closely by Nicki Minaj. Minaj received six nominations, including for album of the year for her highly anticipated “Pink Friday 2” release. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Nicki Minaj
Posted

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has sent a warrant request for Nicki Minaj back to the Detroit Police Department for further investigation.

According to a press release, the request was presented to prosecutors in connection with an alleged assault by the rapper on her former employee while she was in town for her concert tour. Officials say Minaj allegedly assaulted 40-year-old Brandon Garret of Sun Valley, California, at around 2:30 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena on April 21, 2024.

The press release stated the warrant request was "denied for insufficient evidence to prove that a crime has been committed."

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Have a tip or a story idea? Share your voice with us!