Wayne County reports first case of mpox, 19th case in Michigan in 2024

(WXYZ) — Wayne County Public Health is reporting the county's first case of mpox since a global outbreak was declared in 2022. It is in the 19th case in Michigan reported in 2024.

Mpox is the virus formerly known as monkeypox. County health officials say they are awaiting test results on the specific type to determine if this is the new strain that is responsible for the current outbreak underway in sub-Saharan Africa.

FROM 2022: Ask Dr. Nandi: Your Monkeypox questions answered

According the Wayne County Public Health:

Mpox is a viral illness that primarily spreads through close, personal and/or intimate contact with infectious rash, scabs, or bodily fluids. It can also spread through respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact. Initial symptoms can include a flu-like illness consisting of fevers, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, fatigue, and respiratory symptoms followed by development of a rash that resembles pimples or blisters. Typically, symptoms start within 21 days after exposure. An individual with mpox is contagious from the time symptoms start until scabs have fallen off and a fresh layer of skin has formed, which typically takes 2-4 weeks.

Health officials say mpox does not spread easily between people. They are urging anyone who may be at risk to make sure they are up to date on the two-dose mpox vaccine. The Mpox vaccine is recommended for those at risk or potential risk for mpox. Two doses, 4 weeks apart are needed for full protection.

For those who have received only one dose, a second dose is recommended as soon as possible. Mpox vaccinations are available at no cost and testing at low to no cost at Wayne County Public Health Division, by calling 734-727-7101.

For more information on vaccine eligibility, prevention, testing, and treatment, please visit:

www.waynecounty.com/mpox

www.cdc.gov/mpox

www.michigan.gov/mpox

