Wayne-Westland cancels school for entire district in wake of social media threats

WAYNE, Mich. (WXYZ) - Officials in the Wayne-Westland School District says they are canceling school for the entire district on Tuesday after social media threats.

They sent out the following statement:

No School February 27, 2018 Today, Wayne Westland schools in conjunction with law enforcement as well as county and state officials has spent the majority of our day investigating several threats that have been posted on social media. As we continue to investigate with layers of law enforcement we have decided to cancel school for the entire district on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 to ensure the safety and security of our children, staff and buildings. Parents and families, we need your help. These threats are coming from someone's social media account and we need your assistance to ensure that it is not coming from your home. Please check your child's snapchat, text messages and any other social media accounts to ensure it is not coming from yours. If you see any messages or receive information regarding the threats, do not forward or repost any of these messages. Call the police immediately. We will be working with law enforcement throughout the night and day tomorrow to ensure all buildings are safe. We apologize for any inconvenience, but hope you can appreciate the extra safety measures being taken. While I understand that many want to know what is going on in real time. This is not possible during an active investigation, so please bear with us as we work with law enforcement to address and stabilize these threats. You will receive a message from me tomorrow about classes on Wednesday, February 28, 2018.

It comes after a terrifying threat was made against a Wayne high school on social media – a Snapchat message that went to students.

The sender posted he or she would “shoot up Wayne Memorial High School.”

School administrators say they've investigated the threat. Before it surfaced, the school decided to hold a forum to discuss school safety.

Organizers say it came amid growing concern following the Valentine’s Day massacre at a Florida school.

Some students at the forum said offering more counseling would help prevent shootings.