Westland woman facing charges, accused of injuring man, intentionally hitting multiple vehicles

Woman arrested after plowing into vehicles, severely injuring man
WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ — A 43-year-old Westland woman is facing multiple charges, accused of intentionally hitting multiple vehicles and also injuring a 32-year-old man.

Police say the incident happened in the 34000 block of Florence at around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday.

The man, who is being called a pedestrian, is said to have suffered a severe leg injury.

The woman's name is not being released. Police say she was found still at the scene of the collisions sitting in her vehicle. She is expected to be arraigned in 18th District Court following a review of the case by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Policed say alcohol and drugs do appear to be a factor in the incident.

The case is still under investigation.

