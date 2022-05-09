‘Wonky’ flashing streetlights in Livonia creating a stir

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — You can’t miss them. And people can’t stop talking about them. Streetlights flashing at night in Livonia on Plymouth Road west of Middlebelt.

People say they’ve been flashing for at least a month and a half.

Video posted this morning on the Livonia Facebook page shows them flashing almost in rhythm.

People posted, “this is crazy”, “that’s nuts”, “I like it, reminds me of the 70s” and then a picture of John Travolta dancing in the disco.

Some are concerned they could be a real distraction for drivers.

Eboni Watkins works nearby and tells us, “I’ll turn to a different street. I want nothing to do with what’s happening right now. I've never seen anything like this before. So, I don't know.”

This is a mystery.

“I think there’s some capacitor out there shorting out. Something wonky,” says Cliff Dickens who drives on Plymouth Road.

DTE Energy sent out a crew who found some loose wires in some of the lights. Is that the fix? These are LED lights, so they turn on and off instantly. The crew covered up the light sensor to fire up the lights this afternoon and yep, back to normal.

John Travolta can go home now.

