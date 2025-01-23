Wyandotte American Legion, police department team up to help people in need

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Highlighting its role as an anchor in the community, Wyandotte’s American Legion Post 217 is teaming up with the police department there to help people who need it the most.

Members donated $2,000 in gift cards to Wyandotte Police, and the goal is for officers to hand these out to people they come across on the job who may be in need.

“We really try to work outside the four walls of our building," Post Commander Aaron Lawn said. “People are having a hard time. Maybe it’s due to pride or letting others know that they need help, so this is a more discrete way of them to receive that help.”

Wyandotte Police Chief Archie Hamilton said he is looking forward to seeing the immediate impact this donation will have.

“This gesture and fundraiser is going to help so many people. So many unsuspecting people right now who truly need help. They’re going to receive that help," Hamilton said.

The first person to receive a gift card was Claudia Smith.

Watch as officers surprise woman with gift cards for groceries

Four Wyandotte police officers visited her at home on Wednesday to hand her a stack that equaled $300. They first met Smith a few weeks ago when she needed to call for help bringing in her groceries when her neighbor was not around.

A seemingly simple task for some that is nearly impossible for Smith, who is disabled.

“When they took the groceries out of the car, right away they asked, would you like your sidewalk shoveled and ice melted? They did all that. It just kept going," Smith said.

The gift cards were a complete surprise to Smith, and these officers reassured her that they would be back to help her bring the groceries in again.

“Thank you so much. I was not expecting- it’s amazing, and I appreciate all you do," Smith said.

Chief Hamilton said this was just another day on the job for these officers, but the legion’s donation gave them more resources that they did not have before.

“These gift cards will allow our police officers to go out there and truly help people, and they're going to love this," Hamilton said.

The veterans with American Legion Post 217 said they are always accepting donations, so they can do more community outreach like this.

If you are interested in helping, you can learn more on their website.