Wyandotte police chief, community call for stricter laws for fleeing from police

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — In the city of Wyandotte, there have been 41 high-speed police pursuits this year alone. Their top cop is now calling on lawmakers to create stricter penalties for criminals who run from police. We have been following the issue of chases for a few years.

RELATED STORY: Wyandotte police say high-speed chases are a problem growing at a rapid rate

Wyandotte police say high-speed chases are a problem growing at a rapid rate

The most recent pursuit in Wyandotte was October 13, 2024. 29-year-old Alfredo Louis Ramos ran from police for about 18 minutes through five cities. The high-speed chase started near Chestnut and 2nd St.

"Every motorist is in danger right now. The police officer is in danger. The suspect is in danger but, obviously, they don't care," said Wyandotte Police Chief Archie Hamilton.

Hamilton says the pursuit numbers are on the rise since the department started keeping track in 2022.

"We've greatly seen an increase in defiance from criminals including flee and elude," Hamilton said.

There were 44 high-speed chases in 2022, 45 in 2023, and 41 so far in 2024 with more than two months left in the year.

Wyandotte police chase video compilation from over the years

"We have to send a strong message to people that run from the people, these criminals, that there are consequences," Hamilton said.

Hamilton says he is concerned with the problem that just is not getting solved, and so are some community members.

"In Wyandotte, there's been that many?" Joe Roach said. "I wasn't aware of that. If that's what they have to do. They're here to uphold the law."

"Do I think that they should pursue them?" Sandy Raye said. "Maybe for just major crimes but for small crimes I don't think it's worth risking other people's lives."

Hamilton is calling on state legislators to help make a change.

"There needs to be severe consequences for running from the police. the only way we can do that if lawmakers pass a law that states there's mandatory prison time attached to fleeing the police," Hamilton said.

That change could come out of Lansing with Rep. Andrew Beeler proposing a bill that would change current Michigan law from no more than two years of prison time for fleeing police to a mandatory minimum of two years behind bars.

"I think this is a low-cost solution to making our community safer and it's a way that we can really have law enforcement's back. We can talk about backing the blue all we want but until we give them the tools to put away criminals for a long period of time, we're not really supporting them," Beeler said.

Ramose, the driver of the latest chase in Wyandotte, was charged with third-degree fleeing and eluding, driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence. He posted bond two days after his arrest.

"Ultimately, our lawmakers need to change things," Hamilton said.