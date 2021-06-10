Wyandotte police release video of wild chase that left officer injured

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Right before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, an undercover drug deal between Wyandotte officers and a man turned into chaos.

The man was driving a black Charger sold crack cocaine to undercover officers.

Deputy Chief Archie Hamilton says “one officer approached the driver side, the man immediately put the car in reverse and slammed into one of our patrol vehicles.”

That wasn’t it. “At that time, you can hear the engine revving on the vehicle, which tells us this man is trying to flee,” adds Hamilton.

He says the man was able to put the car in drive with a police officer trapped in between the front door.

“He takes off with this officer attached to the car, injures him severely he could’ve killed him. Finally, the officer was launched, and his body went 25 feet and landed on the pavement,” said Hamilton.

The driver sped off and the chase started down Oak Street before hitting a car and rolling into Joe Garwolinski’s lawn.

“I got up and I open the door and I’m like ‘oh there’s a car in my lawn,’ said Garwolinski.

The driver was able to get out of the car and that’s when the foot chase started. It ended about a block away.

Police say it’s a miracle no one was injured but it’s not the first time the man has fled from police.

“This is the 4th time he flees the police, he’s on a tether but still on our roadways, it’s ridiculous,” said Hamilton.

He said fleeing from police is happening way too often in the city.

“It is not uncommon for someone to flee the police at high speeds at our agency or any agency around here,” he adds.

Hamilton believes some things need to change. “The laws need more consequences for fleeing the police.”

Neighbors here say it’s a miracle that everyone is alive. Carol Tokash lives right across the street from Joe.

“He’s just a porch fixture there and it would be sad if I knew he wouldn’t be sitting there because of a reckless driver,” said Tokash.

“Last night I just kept thinking what they boy said ‘Dad you’re lucky to be alive,” adds Garwolinski.

Police tell us the officer is expected to make a full recovery.