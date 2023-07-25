Registration for Annual Friendship Circle Walk now open

(WXYZ) — Registration for the Friendship Circle’s 18th Annual Walk4Friendship fundraiser is now open!

The 1.7-mile community walk raises funds for the nonprofit’s recreational, social and vocational programming. The fundraiser aims to help Friendship Circle provide friendship and inclusion to nearly 3,000 people with special needs.

“Those with special needs, like everyone else, need a supportive community they can lean on without judgment and people who accept them for who they are. Thanks to our supportive community, we’ve been able to host the walk for 18 years, and with the funds raised from the walk, we can continue providing individuals with special needs with the best programs and services to make them feel included,” said Friendship Circle Co-Founder Bassie Shemtov, in a press release.

The theme for this year is "As You Are,” which promotes inclusion and of Friendship Circle’s stance as a place where kids and adults alike are accepted, valued and celebrated.

This year’s walk fundraising goal is $750,000.

Participants of the Walk4Friendship fundraiser will be invited to a post-walk celebration that includes food and activities, including a scavenger hunt.

The walk will take place on Sunday, August 27 in West Bloomfield Township.

For more information about the walk or to register, click here.

Genneral donations can also be made here.