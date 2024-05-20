Registration for Michigan Central Station grand reopening tour opens Tuesday

Tickets for the grand reopening celebration of Michigan Central Station will be available to the public on Tuesday.

According to Michigan Central, ticket registration for Michigan Central OPEN will open to the public on Tuesday, May 21 at 12 p.m. Reservations can be made at http://michigancentral.com.

The event will be hosted by Ford and Michigan Central, and include an opening night concert on June 6, and then OPEN House from June 7-16 with a first look inside the station's ground floor.

Watch our report about a father-daughter ironworker duo working on rehabbing the station below

Father-daughter ironworkers among those who rehabbed Michigan Central Station

Officials say the first commercial occupants will begin moving in during the fall.

“There’s no place like Detroit, and we couldn’t be more excited to showcase the city through its own incredible artists,” said Executive Producer Jesse Collins, founder and CEO Jesse Collins Entertainment. “We’re going to create an unforgettable welcome party for Michigan Central with this new chapter in Detroit history that celebrates the visions of these unique performers who are bound together by a shared love of their city.”

“We are thrilled to be a part of honoring the city of Detroit with a special night of celebration, community, and musical brilliance,” said Executive Producer Dionne Harmon, President, Jesse Collins Entertainment. “Detroit’s musical and cultural impact on the world is undeniable and we look forward to spotlighting its legacy on June 6 with the reopening of Michigan Central.”

“We can’t wait to bring the city of Detroit, and its legendary performers, together at Michigan Central to show the nation how incredibly powerful Motor City is,” said Executive Producer Jeannae Rouzan-Clay, SVP, Specials, Jesse Collins Entertainment. “The city’s rich history will shine throughout the production and we promise a memorable evening full of vibrant performances and entertaining surprises.”

