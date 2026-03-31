Registration open for Gordie Howe International Bridge toll discount program; here's how to join

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Travelers who go between Detroit and Windsor can now register for a Breakaway personal account with the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

Announced earlier this year, Breakaway is a toll discount program for drivers who will use the bridge. It originally was open for businesses, but on Tuesday, officials announced it is expanding to personal travelers.

Watch below: As the Gordie Howe International Bridge nears completion, we visited the site to see the progress

As the Gordie Howe International Bridge nears completion, we visited the site to see the progress

Drivers with the Breakaway tags on their vehicle will get automatic payments and savings. Passenger vehicles with the Breakaway program will receive a 25% discount, lowering the rate to $4.35 USD or $6 CAD, compared to $5.75 USD and $8 CAD.

According to bridge officials, hundreds of companies registered for Breakaway business accounts.

Travelers can sign up on the GordieHoweInternationalBrige website,and will then get their tags and be ready for opening day.

The first 1,000 registrants will receive a commemorative hockey card with their tags, and account deposits are reduced to $20 from the $50 required after bridge opening.

“Whether you will be a daily commuter, a frequent visitor of local amenities or occasionally crossing for vacation, passenger vehicle travellers can save time and money on each trip across the Gordie Howe International Bridge by registering for a Breakaway personal account," Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority Interim CEO Chuck Andary said in a statement.

Motorists with the tags can use any open toll lane, and within seconds, charges are applied, the gate lifts and drivers can continue on their journey.

The bridge is expected to open later this spring.