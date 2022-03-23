Registration open to volunteer at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

(WXYZ) — If you want to get up close and personal at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit's PGA Tour event, now is your chance.

Registration is now open for volunteers for the 2022 tournament, which takes place July 26-31 at the historic Detroit Golf Club. It brings some of the world's best golfers to the Motor City for the tournament.

New and returning volunteers can register for limited available positions at RocketMortgageClassic.com, clicking “Tournament Info” and choosing “Volunteer.”

More than 1,500 volunteers are needed throughout the week-long tournament, including at admissions, guest services, gallery management and shot tracking.

“Rocket Mortgage Classic volunteers are the backbone of what makes our event such a success,” said Jason Langwell, Executive Director of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. “The duties they perform are critical to making the tournament run smoothly, and also provide significant support toward our Changing the Course initiative that aims to bridge the digital divide in Detroit.”

Each volunteer has to pay $75 for a package, but it includes a Rocket Mortgage Classic golf shirt and hat, week-long tournament access and parking, a daily grounds tickets for guests, complimentary food and beverage during shifts, and an invitation to the volunteer appreciation party during tournament weeks. All proceeds benefit the tournament charities.

“The volunteers who have helped during the first three years of the Rocket Mortgage Classic have earned high praise for their successful efforts from the players, their families, caddies, staff, PGA TOUR officials and spectators,” former Detroit Mayor Dennis Archer said. He's the tournament's volunteer general chair. “If you’ve thought about it before, why not volunteer this year? You will learn a lot, enjoy your experience and impact your local community.”