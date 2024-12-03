Registration opens Jan. 1 for 2025 Detroit Free Press Marathon weekend

(WXYZ) — Registration opens on Jan. 1, 2025 for the Detroit Free Press Marathon weekend, and people are encouraged to sign up early after the first sell-outs last year.

Marathon weekend takes place Oct. 17-19, 2025, starting with the Health & Fitness Expo on Friday, Oct. 17.

Saturday, Oct. 18 brings the one-mile run, the 5K, the kids Marathon, the Little Detroit Dash and other events.

Sunday, Oct. 19 is when the marathon, international half-marathon, Motor City Half Marathon and other events take place.

Last year, due to an increase in popularity of long races across the country, the marathon sold out in late July, about three months before the race.

“To sell out really a couple of months before our international deadline is just unprecedented,” Race Director Aaron Velthoven said in July. "We're the only race in the world that crosses international borders, so we get people from all over the world descending into Detroit to run our race. We're very much a bucket-list race.”

Shortly after that, the international half-marathon sold out. Both races go across the Ambassador Bridge into Windsor and then come back into the U.S. through the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel.

