Remains believed to be missing woman found in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — The remains of a mid-Michigan woman who went missing nearly two years ago are believed to have been located.

Skeletal remains “likely to be Amber Griffin’s body” were found in a wooded area. That's what Battle Creek Police Detective Sgt. Joel Case said during a news conference Thursday.

Police say they will need testing to confirm the remains are Griffin’s.

The 27-year-old Bedford Township woman was last seen in June 2020.

Her then-boyfriend, Derek Depree Horton, is charged with her murder.

Horton accepted a tentative plea agreement to lead police to the location of Griffin’s remains. The agreement calls for Horton to plead guilty to second-degree murder.